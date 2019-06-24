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Proof The Media Lies About Trumps Base
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318 views • June 24, 2019
Millie Weaver recently went to Trump's Campaign Kick Off in Orlando, Florida to talk with Trump's base. This video evidence shows that Trump's base is more diverse than the lying mainstream media says. A large portion of the attendees were of various ethnic backgrounds with a noticeably large population of Cuban Americans attending the rally.
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