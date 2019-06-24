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Liberal Says Unborn Babies Are Tapeworms
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328 views • June 24, 2019
Apparently, the phrase 'my body my choice' only applies to those who are part of the liberal consensus. 'Pro-choice' advocates protesting Missouri's abortion ban shove Millie and call the cops trying to get her forcibly removed because they didn't like her asking them questions.
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