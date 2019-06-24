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John 1 : 17- 51The Spirit Of The White Done Descends Up On Jesus
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2 views • June 24, 2019
John the Baptist saw the spirit of the dove descends up on Jesus after Jesus was baptize in the River Jorden . John tells the people that he that cometh after him will baptize you with the Holy Spirit. He is the lamb of God. What a wonderful father he is. We can not see God but see him in the flesh. Jesus Christ his beloved Son of God .
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