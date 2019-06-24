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Sheepdog vs. Sheepdog: Active LEO's may arrest Active LEO's on the spot for violating Constitutional protections.
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68 views • June 24, 2019
"Conspiracy Against Rights" is a crime that may be charged against active LEO's who violate the Constitutional protections afforded Americans. The information in this video is excerpted from a larger video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCph-2kRdmk&t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCph-2kRdmk&t=1s
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