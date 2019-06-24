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The Exodus: Proof Moses lead Israel out of Egypt took place!
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72 views • June 24, 2019
Just like the scriptures said it happened, the Exodus of the Hebrews from their bondage of 400 years in Egypt is revealed. All the landmarks from the alter they made to create the golden calf, to the huge rock Moses split in two that gushed out water, to the real Mount Sinia in Arabia, with the actual burnt top of it. All of it is real as you will see.
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