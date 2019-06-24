© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 1 1 16 Of The New Testament The Word Refer To Jesus
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • June 24, 2019
This is the start of the new believer in Christ. John 1: 1-16 . The word "word" in verse 1 refer to Jesus Christ who is the Father in heaven. He was the one that was prophies in the Old Testament. Jesus was the one that created the earth and all the living thing in it. Jesus is our Father in heaven that came down in the flesh to be among us. No one has seen the father but through Jesus Christ .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.