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Joe Kent VP-Grassroot Inst Hawaii-Relieving traffic congestion by boosting waterway transport jobs!
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14 views • June 24, 2019
The 1920's Jones Act - How protectionism is diverting from ships to trucks the transport of goods that could be sent more efficiently on waterways. This is why there are so many trucks on the road. This Act is crippling Hawaii and Puerto Rico and the whole USA!
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