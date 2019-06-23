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An Investigation in to the improper use of Court Seals across the 58 physical counties of California and the implications for their misuse
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375 views • June 23, 2019
When a court does not follow the law itself (but expects you do so), you must ask yourself if that Court is the Proper Court willed in to being by the people to protect our rights created under the Constitution it was created by? If the "Court" will not use the proper seal then you have a duty to ask yourself why? Is this obvious defect masking some other process going on at the Court House. Yes it is! Also go here http://www.internallydisplacedpeople.org/joomla30/index.php/idp-solution
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