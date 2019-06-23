Federal Investigation Initiated: Timothy Holmseth & Polk County

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Jun 21, 2019
Timothy Holmseth Update - Corrupt System Stripping His Basic Rights - November, 2018: https://youtu.be/HbN5F0ZDx2I
Fight of His Life, Taking on the Cabal - Timothy Holmseth Update- September 11, 2008: https://youtu.be/UmjEUO5BJUE
Timothy Holmseth Update - Serious Findings Disclosed, February 24, 2018: https://youtu.be/Q69tLrYrcTY
Timothy Holmseth Arrested, Connection Florida Shooting Broward County, February 20, 2018: https://youtu.be/MScHAzq6Pvc