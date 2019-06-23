© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gutfeld: The side that's having the most fun tends to win
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • June 23, 2019
The 2020 Democrats are in a deep, dark funk. #Gutfeld #FoxNews
Keywords
white housenewsdemocratspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelgreg gutfeldus newsdonald trumptrump administrationpolitics news2020 democrats2020 election2020 presidential electionelection newspolitics opinion2020 predictionsfox news voicesgreg gutfeld monologuegreg gutfeld showgutfeldgutfeld monologuethe greg gutfeld show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.