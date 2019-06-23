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The Abomination of desolation
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32 views • June 23, 2019
Matthew 27: 50 Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost
51 And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth quake
52 And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose
53 came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.
54 centurion, and they watching Jesus, saw the earthquake, and they feared greatly, saying, Truly this was the Son of God.
51 And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth quake
52 And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose
53 came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.
54 centurion, and they watching Jesus, saw the earthquake, and they feared greatly, saying, Truly this was the Son of God.
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