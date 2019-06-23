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USA vs. Iran War: "Command Chain" is a demonic construct
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24 views • June 23, 2019
Video went bad and only audio remained so this live stream is mainly audio.
A lot of energy was invested to interfere with the live stream but
maybe this was not even my primary attack of the evening?! :) :)
The Next step:
Can Your Problem Be Solved By Eternity Infusion into this Reality?
Contact me here:
www.facebook.com/ranko.magami
I am here to serve you!
And now it is time to fly above the race...
Yours Sincerely, Magami
A lot of energy was invested to interfere with the live stream but
maybe this was not even my primary attack of the evening?! :) :)
The Next step:
Can Your Problem Be Solved By Eternity Infusion into this Reality?
Contact me here:
www.facebook.com/ranko.magami
I am here to serve you!
And now it is time to fly above the race...
Yours Sincerely, Magami
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