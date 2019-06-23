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Censored by YT: SMOKING GUN Las Vegas Shooting: What 'THEY' Don't want you to see...
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188 views • June 23, 2019
Do nothing and you will be seen as complicit by God. America will reap the harvest it has sown. A people always get the government they deserve, because they become complicit in the evil that they fail to oppose. Defeat by WW3 is punishment by God for complicity.
Links:
Jim Stone: FBI Responsible for Vegas Shooting
https://www.henrymakow.com/2017/10/FBI-responsible-for-Vegas.html
The Way Home or face The Fire by JAH
https://Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://Jahtruth.net
Links:
Jim Stone: FBI Responsible for Vegas Shooting
https://www.henrymakow.com/2017/10/FBI-responsible-for-Vegas.html
The Way Home or face The Fire by JAH
https://Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://Jahtruth.net
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