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An Army General Discusses 911, Military Drills On US Soil, And Geoengineering
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357 views • June 23, 2019
The interview below is a dialog addressing the most critical issues we face. The discussion is between myself, former Army Major General Albert Stubblebine, and his wife Dr. Rima Laibow. General Stubblebine is the highest ranking US military official to courageously speak the truth about the 911 false flag event and the US government's role in this unimaginable crime.
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