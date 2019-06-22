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6/22/19 TRUMP: No Iran Strike-"Human Cost Too Great", SCO, China, NK #BLUEORIGIN
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28 views • June 23, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 22, 2019
6/22: As the MSM maligns the Trump Administration as "divided" within, we see POTUS refuse to strike Iran. The President hinted that there was a rogue bad actor involved- the Deep State. Meanwhile, the China "trade deal" could prove to be the deciding factor in how the Iran "war" saga plays out as China badly needs Iran for it BRI (New Silk Roads) operation in Eurasia. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Kyrgyzstan a week ago, when the oil tankers were "attacked" in the Gulf of Oman may have been a turning point in heading off Deep State plans for igniting WW3.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Former NFL player, Burgess Owens, takes on the Dems and Reparations at the hearings 3 days ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8zGe...
Thank u to DC Shorts for this video!
https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/20/ka...
Check out the latest attacks on the auto industry and our freedom of travel here:
https://www.epautos.com
Please watch Amazing Polly break down the tyranny at the root of the Sustainability agenda in the EU/Ireland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqlwp...
Fox 10 posts the full "Hail Satan" prayer at a town council meeting in Alaska:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC_ZI...
The Supreme Court rules American Foreign Legion WW1 Christian cross monument can remain on public property in MD:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-...
Bezos says Earth will be zoned "residential" in the future and all heavy industry will be performed "off-planet" with the help of his aerospace company, Blue Origin:
https://www.geekwire.com/2019/jeff-be...
Remember in 2011 that BHO "gave" Iran a US drone:
https://gellerreport.com/2018/02/obam...
On Iran and the China question:
http://thesaker.is/iran-at-the-center...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmaul...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2019/0...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Citizens Investigative Report, Katie G, (PLEASE Subscribe!) breaks down the Conservative Treehouse's excellent articles on Xi NK visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM3Bd...
George Webb has been investigating the uranium trade:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=369U1...
Please see Webb's other vids about this subject and subscribe!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please keep 9/11 1st-Responder, Lou Alvarez, who went into hospice care several days ago, in your prayers and join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
All YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders ship free in the USA- remember to hit the free shipping option at check out!
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Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
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WE ARE FREE !!
Published on Jun 22, 2019
6/22: As the MSM maligns the Trump Administration as "divided" within, we see POTUS refuse to strike Iran. The President hinted that there was a rogue bad actor involved- the Deep State. Meanwhile, the China "trade deal" could prove to be the deciding factor in how the Iran "war" saga plays out as China badly needs Iran for it BRI (New Silk Roads) operation in Eurasia. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Kyrgyzstan a week ago, when the oil tankers were "attacked" in the Gulf of Oman may have been a turning point in heading off Deep State plans for igniting WW3.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Former NFL player, Burgess Owens, takes on the Dems and Reparations at the hearings 3 days ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8zGe...
Thank u to DC Shorts for this video!
https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/20/ka...
Check out the latest attacks on the auto industry and our freedom of travel here:
https://www.epautos.com
Please watch Amazing Polly break down the tyranny at the root of the Sustainability agenda in the EU/Ireland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqlwp...
Fox 10 posts the full "Hail Satan" prayer at a town council meeting in Alaska:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC_ZI...
The Supreme Court rules American Foreign Legion WW1 Christian cross monument can remain on public property in MD:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-...
Bezos says Earth will be zoned "residential" in the future and all heavy industry will be performed "off-planet" with the help of his aerospace company, Blue Origin:
https://www.geekwire.com/2019/jeff-be...
Remember in 2011 that BHO "gave" Iran a US drone:
https://gellerreport.com/2018/02/obam...
On Iran and the China question:
http://thesaker.is/iran-at-the-center...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmaul...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2019/0...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Citizens Investigative Report, Katie G, (PLEASE Subscribe!) breaks down the Conservative Treehouse's excellent articles on Xi NK visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM3Bd...
George Webb has been investigating the uranium trade:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=369U1...
Please see Webb's other vids about this subject and subscribe!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please keep 9/11 1st-Responder, Lou Alvarez, who went into hospice care several days ago, in your prayers and join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
All YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders ship free in the USA- remember to hit the free shipping option at check out!
Become a patron and receive codes instantly for 20% C60 Purple You can take advantage of setting up a monthly subscription to C60 Purple Power with 20% discount YAFTV if you set it up prior to midnight 6/30/2019.
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE !!
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