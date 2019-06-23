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The 5G Dragnet
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540 views • June 23, 2019
The Corbett Report updates us with more information about the increased microwaves that 5G will bath everyone with. This includes the increased hacking of anything and everything connected to "the internet of everything". It will create a new surveillance platform built into nearly everything. The state and it's contractors will use it to run roughshod over any right to privacy we thought we had left.
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