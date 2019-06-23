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Dogma We're Taught is NOT Sufficient for Knowing What is True
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92 views • June 23, 2019
Official "Origin of Life" DOGMA IS BullS Because Life Comes From Life.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1492359750 ... Come Let Us Make Man in Our Image:
We Humanity Are More than We Knew Paperback – September 10, 2013 by EEWindsor-Cragg (Author)
http://www.holyconservancy.org/2728.htm ... Holy Law is about setting up good outcomes.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1492359750 ... Come Let Us Make Man in Our Image:
We Humanity Are More than We Knew Paperback – September 10, 2013 by EEWindsor-Cragg (Author)
http://www.holyconservancy.org/2728.htm ... Holy Law is about setting up good outcomes.
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