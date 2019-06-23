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How To Soundproof a Ceiling with Timber Joists
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8 views • June 23, 2019
www.soundspace3.com
This is one of the best way to reduce sound transmission from room above, impact noise & airborne noise.
The idea is to separate as much as possible the joists from the new ceiling by using resilient mounts and a new frame as well as a combination of sound barrier and sound absorbers.
If you have any question, you can send me an email at [email protected]
This is one of the best way to reduce sound transmission from room above, impact noise & airborne noise.
The idea is to separate as much as possible the joists from the new ceiling by using resilient mounts and a new frame as well as a combination of sound barrier and sound absorbers.
If you have any question, you can send me an email at [email protected]
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