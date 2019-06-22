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Nakdonggang River Ride 3
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17 views • June 22, 2019
This is the last part of the cross Korea bicycle tour path. End of Nakdonggang River Path has a beautiful park and observatory tower, cultural center and bicycle tour customer center. You can get certificate and medal there. It was right time for cherry blossom. It was absolutely beautiful. We didn't go to Busan because we didn't have enough time. But I heard Busan is beautiful city with wonderful beaches and attractions.
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