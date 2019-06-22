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Global Alert News - #202 - Dane Wigington
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92 views • June 22, 2019
GeoengineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 22, 2019. Dane covers the deteriorating state of our planets' ecosystem which includes ALL life on Earth. As been said before, what we see going on in the world today, is nothing less than "the inmates running the asylum". It's total idiocracy. Danes' broadcast is his vigilant attempt to reach and persuade whoever might listen and care enough, to say something and do something to help reverse this omnicidal course we're on.
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