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Why God is Going to Allow Scotland to be Destroyed by WW3
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540 views • June 22, 2019
How this affects America and why it's important:
https://www.brighteon.com/6050272114001
God, will ALWAYS hold off this destruction, IF He sees man, fighting evil, and fighting with the sword of truth, to depose Satanists, and impose His Son the Rightful sovereign King of kings, Prince Michael, JAH, the second coming of Christ.
JforJustice.co.uk in the film is no longer active.
THEY shut it down. It's JforJustice.net now.
http://JforJustice.net
http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
https://www.brighteon.com/6050272114001
God, will ALWAYS hold off this destruction, IF He sees man, fighting evil, and fighting with the sword of truth, to depose Satanists, and impose His Son the Rightful sovereign King of kings, Prince Michael, JAH, the second coming of Christ.
JforJustice.co.uk in the film is no longer active.
THEY shut it down. It's JforJustice.net now.
http://JforJustice.net
http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
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