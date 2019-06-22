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Trump makes brief remarks at Congressional picnic
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6 views • June 22, 2019
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host their second picnic for members of Congress and their families on the White House South Lawn. Trump has recently been at odds with both Congressional Republicans and Democrats over planned Saudi Arabian arms sales. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
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