© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Navy Pilot Exposes 9/11 Inside Job
Follow
0
Share
Report
411 views • June 22, 2019
There are still many unexplained anomalies surrounding the aircrafts used in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Former Navy pilot Joel Skousen joins Alex to discuss his expert analysis of happened that day and who may have been behind the attacks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.