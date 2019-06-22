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Alex Jones’ Lawyer Responds To “Jew Boy” MSM Hoax Report
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57 views • June 22, 2019
The term "white-shoe boys" has been around since the 1950's, but a recent uncertified court transcript attempts to smear Alex as having said the phrase "white Jew boy". Attorney Norm Pattis joins Alex to discuss the current legal developments and expose this unwarranted attack on Alex Jones' character.
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