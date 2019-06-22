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Avoiding Armageddon
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218 views • June 22, 2019
Tensions around the world are high after the downing of an American drone by Iran. Dr. Nick Begich hosts and explains what got us to this point and why the world is more peaceful when America stays away from policing other countries.
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