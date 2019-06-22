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Reporter Responds To False Claims He Called For Obama’s Hanging
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163 views • June 22, 2019
The fake news MSM is now targeting Owen Shroyer with smears that he called for Barak Obama to be "lynched". Owen joins Alex in-studio to discuss Bid Tech censorship and the leftist smear machine.
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