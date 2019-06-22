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Special Prosecutor Prepares New Indictments Against Hoaxer Jussie Smollett
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124 views • June 22, 2019
A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate the dropping of all charges by the county's state's attorney Kim Foxx. Alex explains the double standard of justice that America is finally noticing.
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