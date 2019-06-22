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Confirmed! Tucker Carlson Convinced Trump Not To Bomb Iran
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133 views • June 22, 2019
Tucker Carlson has been advising President Trump privately on the escalating situation with Iran. Alex breaks down how Tucker is an important voice in a time when the establishment in Washington is pushing the President to start a war.
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