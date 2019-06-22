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Mike Maloney Istoria Ascunsă a Banilor Ep. 1 Bani vs Monedă - Hidden History of Money - Money vs Currency
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39 views • June 22, 2019
Hartie moneda - https://www.rubinian.com/dictionar_detalii.php?id=2448
Moneda de Hartie - https://www.rubinian.com/dictionar_detalii.php?id=3718
BNR a fost infiintata ca o entitate privata controlata de Rothschild prin agentii sai https://constiintacolectiva.net/siste...
http://constiintacolectiva.net/
Donatii Bitcoin: 115LkeeMM2mFxMKVs9xd5QyD9gWNsjmi14
Moneda de Hartie - https://www.rubinian.com/dictionar_detalii.php?id=3718
BNR a fost infiintata ca o entitate privata controlata de Rothschild prin agentii sai https://constiintacolectiva.net/siste...
http://constiintacolectiva.net/
Donatii Bitcoin: 115LkeeMM2mFxMKVs9xd5QyD9gWNsjmi14
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