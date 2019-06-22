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Mike Maloney Istoria Ascunsă a banilor Cele 7 Etape ale Imperiului ep. 2 - Mike Maloney Hidden History of Money
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30 views • June 22, 2019
Legea lui Gresham https://ro.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legea_lui_Gresham
1933 America retrage aurul din circulatie chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.loc.gov/law/help/statutes-at-large/73rd-congress/session-1/c73s1ch48.pdf
1947 - Legea 284 din 1947 cedarea aurului http://www.legex.ro/Legea-284-1947-103.aspx
https://constiintacolectiva.net/sisteme-bancare-monetare/1181-2/
tradus de http://constiintacolectiva.net
Donații Bitcoin 115LkeeMM2mFxMKVs9xd5QyD9gWNsjmi14
1933 America retrage aurul din circulatie chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.loc.gov/law/help/statutes-at-large/73rd-congress/session-1/c73s1ch48.pdf
1947 - Legea 284 din 1947 cedarea aurului http://www.legex.ro/Legea-284-1947-103.aspx
https://constiintacolectiva.net/sisteme-bancare-monetare/1181-2/
tradus de http://constiintacolectiva.net
Donații Bitcoin 115LkeeMM2mFxMKVs9xd5QyD9gWNsjmi14
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