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The Iron Law of Cancer
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88 views • June 21, 2019
Dr. Hamer discovered the true trigger for cancer in the body as an undealt-with old emotional trauma in the brain. This causes a reversal in polarity and correlates to which organ the cancer cells begin growing in. With holistic methods, we can help track down the cause and the re-polarize the areas to help the healing process begin.
Bad diet, environmental pollution, genetics and epi-genetics, cellular pH acidity and hormonal imbalances also...but buried emotions care definitely a factor.
Bad diet, environmental pollution, genetics and epi-genetics, cellular pH acidity and hormonal imbalances also...but buried emotions care definitely a factor.
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