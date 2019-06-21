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Petrified Titans and the Remnants of of Atlantis
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47 views • June 21, 2019
From a text called the Mother of Books, I share story of how the antediluvian giants were transformed into the mountains and landscape we see spread across the world. Those that rebelled against the most high God were turned into the mountains and hills and islands that we see resembling the giants from the first world age. Also covered in great detail the destruction of the prior times and ancient manuscripts which speak about the judgment brought against the Atlanteans.
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