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Oregon governor sends police to find lawmakers who skipped climate vote
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113 views • June 21, 2019
Oregon's Republican senators are in hiding over a Democrat-backed carbon cap and spend bill, hoping to run out the clock on voting on the measure; Dan Springer reports from Salem, Oregon.
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