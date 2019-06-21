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21Jun19 Just 10 Minutes From World War 3, Global Depression
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42 views • June 21, 2019
Trump explains why he stopped an attack on Iran just 10 minutes before missiles were launched. What are both sides saying about the drone and a look at Tucker vs Levin, Graham vs Rand. Then, Constitutional expert and author Richard Proctor joins to look at how the Constitution is already ignored on Electoral College & congressional representation, why & how we get back to the law. And, local officials in NY & OR are standing up to illegal attacks on our lives from state government.
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