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Electoral College Vital to Popular Vote
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73 views • June 21, 2019
With all the talk about “popular votes” and getting rid of the Electoral College. Richard Proctor joins with startling facts about how few counties Hillary won nationally (and even in NY). But the Electoral College we have now bears little resemblance to the Constitution which has been ignored from nearly the very beginning. Here’s what it says, why its better and how to get back to it.
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