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Local Officials in OR & NY Take a Stand Against Criminal State Govt
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33 views • June 21, 2019
County clerks are ready to go to jail rather than comply with new NY law, Oregon lawmakers have fled the state (some remain and threaten to resist) rather than pass overreaching environmental law. Principled, local officials like this are our only hope.
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