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US Shot Down Iran Commercial Jet Killing All 290, Including 60 Children
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32 views • June 21, 2019
With all the talk about “provocation” and “fog of war” what would happen if Iran “accidentally” shot down a US plane, especially a commercial airliner? Neocons like Mark Levin would be screaming for blood and lying, as he is now.
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