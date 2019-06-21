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Alex Jones warns against 5G weapon system
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1227 views • June 21, 2019
Alex Jones discusses the softkill weapon systems of the global technocratic elite on 19 June 2019.
What do we do?
Divorcing from the anti-human/post-human future through strict boycotts, self-sufficiency, and spreading the word to save as many of your fellow humans as possible is only path to a human future. This is not a spectator sport.
What do we do?
Divorcing from the anti-human/post-human future through strict boycotts, self-sufficiency, and spreading the word to save as many of your fellow humans as possible is only path to a human future. This is not a spectator sport.
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