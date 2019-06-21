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The Real Reason U.S. Is Picking a Fight With Iran
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42 views • June 21, 2019
The U.S. bullying since 1953 continues against Iran. They (the US war mongers) are using a Bay of Tonkin type false flag to justify their blatant aggression toward Iran. I don't believe the world will let the U.S. "get away with it" this time. The cat is out of the bag. We all know how [they] operate. It's disgusting !
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