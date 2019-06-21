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Nurse Learns Valuable Truths About Immunization Health Risks
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509 views • June 21, 2019
In this fictional but true-to-life animated cartoon docudrama, a pediatric nurse is confronted by the father of a child who died from vaccines administered at the clinic where the nurse is employed. The production draws on current events such as vaccine legislation as well as field recordings and archival footage.
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