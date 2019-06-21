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Common Man Wilderness Gear
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24 views • June 21, 2019
Basic gear for those living on a budget. Even though I’m not poor, I certainly grew up that way. Living on a farm in the deep south, meant that we didn't always have money for what we needed. Years later after retiring from the Army I have learned how to improvise, adapt and overcome. However, that learning process started for me as they kid living on a farm. If you are living on a budget, you can still explore the outdoors with affordable gear. I have put together a list of items, that I would recommend as an affordable baseline. This is NOT meant to be comprehensive but rather just a good start.
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