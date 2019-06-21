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Full Show - U.S. Announces Preemptive Plan To Nuke Russia And China - 06/20/2019
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414 views • June 21, 2019
Alex Jones discusses how Trump remains between a rock and a hard place in dealing with Iran and the implications and possibilities of war with the Islamic Republic. Roger Stone, Joel Skousen, and Matt Bracken join Infowars live to give their expert analysis on the world war triggering events unfolding globally. Share this broadcast however you can!
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