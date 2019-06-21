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BlazeTV Defends Alex Jones Against False Cheese Pizza Claims
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468 views • June 21, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video clip from BlazeTV where host Stu Burguiere defends Alex Jones from the false allegations made by major, mainstream publications, and suggests they should hold themselves to a higher standard of journalism.
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