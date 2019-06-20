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President Trump And Congress Give Press Conference After Discussing War With Iran - War Room Full Show
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56 views • June 20, 2019
War Room host Owen Shroyer has been suspended from Twitter for simply asking what the punishment for treason would be, or is there something else more sinister behind it setting a dangerous precedent. Katie Hopkins joins to discuss the state of London under Mayor Kahn and Kaitlin Bennett joins to discuss a Fox News host refusing to be pictured with an Infowars mic. Other, Silicon Valley Godzilla invades and crashes Infowars studio.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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