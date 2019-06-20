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Black Slavery Reparations DEBUNKED: Must Watch
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104 views • June 20, 2019
Alex Jones presents C-SPAN video footage of testimonials on slavery reparations during a house hearing, and Burgess Owens, former Super Bowl champion and author, debunks the 'begging' of his fellow black Americans.
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