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MASA Conference Day 1 Pastor Roger Jimenez
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17 views • June 20, 2019
Make America Straight Again (MASA) conference held in Orlando Florida, day one and first message preached by Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church Sacramento CA.
https://veritybaptist.com/
#masa #kjv #nifb #baptist
https://veritybaptist.com/
#masa #kjv #nifb #baptist
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