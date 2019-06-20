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The Bible Way To Heaven (Bro. Bruce Mejia)
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3 views • June 20, 2019
How do we get saved? What is salvation? What are we getting saved from? Do we really understand the gravity of not being saved? Did you know the Bible says that all the unsaved will end up in a fiery judgement and this will continue forever.
Check out the preaching here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpF2XF5sJC4Wf_VloQ85s9w
#nifb #baptist #kjv #salvation
Check out the preaching here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpF2XF5sJC4Wf_VloQ85s9w
#nifb #baptist #kjv #salvation
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