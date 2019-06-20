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The Hypocrisy and Foolishness of Sodomite Sympathisers (Fagpologists)
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15 views • June 20, 2019
Benjamin gives us reasons why it is foolishness and hypocrisy to fall in line with the current lgbtq agenda. As a Christian we must get back to Gods word and way of thinking on this and not as every man thought good in his own mind, this is dangerous.
Check out more great videos from Ben the Baptist here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpSSfgoF2AVKB8q4Qoq-aDw
#nifb #kjv #baptist
Check out more great videos from Ben the Baptist here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpSSfgoF2AVKB8q4Qoq-aDw
#nifb #kjv #baptist
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