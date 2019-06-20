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Boys Beware : Homosexual predator awareness police video (1961)
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10 views • June 20, 2019
The film, shot partially in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and produced with the cooperation of the city's police department and the Inglewood Unified School District, is narrated by a police detective on his way to a school meeting to discuss the issue of sexual predators who attempt to lure young adolescent males.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boys_Beware
#boysbeware #homosexual #predator
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boys_Beware
#boysbeware #homosexual #predator
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