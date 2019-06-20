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Explaining "Abusers of Themselves with Mankind" (KJV Bible)
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31 views • June 20, 2019
Explaining the phrase Abusers of themselves with mankind found in the bible verse.
1Co_6:9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,
Check out more great preaching here.
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/sanderson1611
#NIFB #KJV #Baptist
1Co_6:9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,
Check out more great preaching here.
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/sanderson1611
#NIFB #KJV #Baptist
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